Khorasan Razavi economic activists ready to attend Tajikistan Expo

Ali Rasulian made the remarks in a meeting with stakeholders that the establishment of the Fifth Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tajikistan.

He said that Tajikistan market is a valuable opportunity for expanding trade and economic cooperation.

He said that businessmen of Khorasan Razavi province are active in the Tajik market, adding that they have a powerful and worthy presence of Iran at this exhibition.

Exclusive Iran Exhibition will be held from December 21st till December 24 and engineering, carpet and home appliances and cultural services offer their products.

Referring to the historical, cultural and linguistic commonalities of the two countries, Rasulian said that development of economic relations with neighboring countries is a priority of the Iran's policies and the establishment of exclusive exhibitions of Iranian goods in those countries is aimed at realizing such policies.

Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources on December 3 invited Iranian private companies to participate in public tenders for joint venture investment in construction of hydroelectric power plants and development of Tajik national grid.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Managing Director of Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company Behrooz Moradi.

Usmonali Usmonzoda said that the fund for construction of hydroelectric power plants will be provided by international grants and international low-interest loans.

