ECO meteorological meeting kicks off in Tehran

The natural disasters' secretariat of ECO is in Mashhad, said the head of Iran's Meteorological Organization Sahar Tajbakhsh.

Tajbakhsh hoped that Iran and other regional countries would be able to form a joint database in order to manage the floods and danger system better.

She said that the center was founded 10 years ago and its managements in on Iran because the secretariat is in Iran, of course, other countries help too.

She added that Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan have participated in the meeting.

The third meeting of heads of meteorology organizations of ECO is held in Tehran and Mashhad on November 21-22.

