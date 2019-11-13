Foreign diplomats visit Gonbad-e Qabus, northern Iran

The foreign diplomats have been invited as a guest in the 13th International Festival of Iran Ethnic Culture in Golestan Province.

The visit was organized by Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization and Golestan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

Ambassadors of Greece, Bolivia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, and diplomats from Kazakhstan, China, and the Philippines attended the event.

Afghanistan's ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafour Lival lauded Gonbad-e Qabus architecture, saying samples of such tower exists in Ghazni.

Meanwhile, Gonbad Kavus governor Abdol Ghadir Karimi told reporters that Golestan and Gonbad have various untapped capacities in tourism and historical fields.

He added that such visits can help to develop cultural, economic, tourism relations and also in domestic and foreign investment.

Gonbad-e Qabus is a monument in Gonbad Kavus, Iran, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2012.

It marks the grave of Ziyarid ruler Qabus (r. 978–1012), and was built during his lifetime in 1006/7.

It is a cylindrical tomb tower that reaches c. 61 meters (200 feet) and can be seen from some 30 km (19 miles) away.

