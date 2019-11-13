Developing ties with neighbors best strategy for export

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, on the sidelines of ambassadors and charge d'affaires of 10 Asian and European nations’ visit to the world's tallest brick tower in Gonbad- Qabous, East of Golestan province, Ali Choopani noted that some of the neighboring countries are interested in buying Iranian goods.

He said, for example, Turkmenistan's ambassador says that his country will buy some of its goods at double the price of other countries, while Iran can supply Turkmenistan with less.

Choopani noted that so the neighboring countries and the Central Asian region have a very good capacity to increase the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and these countries in the form of barter trade, which should be exploited as the best possible option.

Referring to the presence of some Asian ambassadors at the 13th International Festival of Ethnic Culture in the center of Golestan province, he went on to say that some meetings with the ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan were held in the governor's office and the chamber of commerce.

The head of the Golestan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture reiterated that the presence of businessmen, and exporters of the province in the meetings and emphasized the need to further develop economic and cultural relations.

