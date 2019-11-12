Nov 12, 2019, 8:30 AM
Iran, Tajikistan keen on consular cooperation

Iran, Tajikistan keen on consular cooperation

Tehran, Nov 12, IRNA - Iran and Tajikistan held fourth joint consular services meeting on Monday.

Consular services chiefs of Iran and tajikistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for development of consular services between the two countries. 

