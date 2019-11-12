Iran, Tajikistan keen on consular cooperation

Consular services chiefs of Iran and tajikistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for development of consular services between the two countries.
9218**1416
Tehran, Nov 12, IRNA - Iran and Tajikistan held fourth joint consular services meeting on Monday.
