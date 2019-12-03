Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 3

** IRAN DAILY

- Oman’s top diplomat visits Iran after US trip

- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced support on Monday for de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region as he hosted his counterpart from traditional mediator Oman for talks in Tehran.

- Flu epidemic claims dozens of lives in Iran: Health Ministry

- A senior Iranian Health Ministry official said that an ongoing influenza epidemic has claimed the lives of 56 people since its outbreak more than a couple of months ago.

- Iran, Tajikistan discuss financial issues of power plant project

- Delegations from Iran and Tajikistan met in Tehran for talks about the financial issues surrounding Sangtudeh-2 hydroelectric power plant, a project carried out by Iran in Tajikistan.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Palestinians blame U.S. for new Zionist settlement

- Palestinians have slammed the Zionist regime’s decision on building a new settlement in the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil, saying it is a "clear result" of the U.S. backing.

- Persian Gulf de-escalation on track

- Iran's top diplomat Muhammad Javad Zarif voiced support on Monday for reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf as he hosted his counterpart from Oman for talks in Tehran.

- Akram Afif, Saki Kumagai win Asian player of the year awards

- Qatar forward Akram Afif and Japan captain Saki Kumagai have been named Asian soccer players of the year for 2019.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Narges Abyar dedicates Tallinn festival’s honor to Iranian people

Narges Abyar, the director of the Iranian drama “When the Moon Was Full” that won the audience award at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia on Saturday, has dedicated the award to her people.

- Keykavous Saeidi appointed as Iran’s NOC secretary general

Keykavous Saeidi has been chosen as secretary general of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) on Monday.

- Tehran hosting 13th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee meeting

The 13th meeting of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee kicked off in Tehran on Monday and will be wrapped up on Tuesday, the portal of the Iranian Energy Ministry (known as Paven) reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tax revenues rise 4% to $7b

Director of Iranian National Tax Administration Omid Ali Parsa says the government’s tax revenues reached 890 trillion rials ($7.09 billion) during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (started March 21).

- Top EU diplomat urges JCPOA’s sustenance

The newly appointed European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, stressed the importance of keeping the 2015 nuclear deal alive, calling on Iran to use all its resources toward this end.

- Iran soon to become world’s 7th biggest copper producer

With an annual production of 34.5 million tons, Iran is currently the world’s eighth biggest producer of copper in the world, the managing director of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company said.

