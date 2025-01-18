Shooting near Supreme Court in Tehran kills two

Tehran, IRNA – An assailant has opened fire near the Supreme Court headquarters in the Iranian capital, Tehran, killing at least two judges.

IRNA cited informed sources as saying that two judges were killed and a third one was wounded in the shooting, which occurred on a busy Tehran square earlier on Saturday.

In a statement, the Judiciary’s media office identified the victims as Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53.

“This morning, an armed infiltrator in the Supreme Court acted on a pre-planned assassination of two brave judges with a long history of fighting crimes against national security, spies, and terrorism,” the statement read.

(This item is being updated.)