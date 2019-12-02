Iran urges Tajikistan to take practical steps for boosting ties

He made the remarks in a the inaugural ceremony of the 13th Iran-Tajikistan joint economic cooperation commission held in presence of Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonali Usmonzoda.

Ardekanian said that today grounds have been prepared for economic cooperation with Tajikistan compared to the past.

He said Tajikistan should take practical strides with regard to implementing the postponed projects like Sangtuda 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant and banking and educational cooperation and facilitating Iranian investments in Tajikistan.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the level of trade relations, saying thanks to both countries presidents' resolve, they should try to develop economic ties.

He said that the Tajik minister will also attend the meeting of board of directors of water reservoir which is supposed to be held on December 5.

The expert panels are expected to address the issues arising from the process of implementation of the projects already signed by the two countries, Ardekanian noted.

