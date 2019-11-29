Ancient Civilizations Forum kicks off in Beijing with Iran's participation

The meeting was chaired by the Chinese Tourism Minister and attended by the Chinese, Iranian, Indian, Iraqi, Egyptian, Armenian, Italian, Bolivian, Peruvian and Greek Ministers at the Beijing International Hotel.

Minister of Culture, Handicrafts and Tourism of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Asghar Moonesan also attended the conference heading a high ranking delegation, along with the Ministers of Tourism of Tajikistan and Mexico.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Narin Kachatourian named Iran as one of the target countries in the conference and said that holding a joint conference with Iran last year has provided an opportunity for closer ties between the two countries.

While praising Iranian culture and civilization, the Armenian official emphasized the development and strengthening of cooperation with Iran.

The Pars, India and Greece civilizations have a lot in common along the Silk Road," said Wang, director of the National Museum of China.

Noting that the Silk Road was not just a way for economic transactions but also political interactions, he stated that the ideas, thoughts, coverage, dialect and culture of the old Silk Road countries have also been transmitted to each other through this historic route.

The Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Beijing on Thursday evening at the head of a high-level delegation.

Meeting with the Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, the Minister of Tourism of Greece and Armenia, and holding press conferences with the Chinese media, including China's state-run CCTV and Global Times and China Daily Newspaper are among Moonesan's plans on his trip to Beijing.

