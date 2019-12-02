Dec 2, 2019, 12:26 PM
Iran - Tajikistan Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation

13th meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation inaugurated on Monday by Iranian Minister of Energy, Reza Ardakanian, and the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Osman Ali Osmanzadeh. Tehran, Iran. Dec 2, 2019. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava

