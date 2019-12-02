13th meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation inaugurated on Monday by Iranian Minister of Energy, Reza Ardakanian, and the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Osman Ali Osmanzadeh. Tehran, Iran. Dec 2, 2019. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava

6125**1424 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish