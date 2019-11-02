Iran 1st VP in Uzbekistan to address SCO summit

Upon his arrival at the venue of the summit, Jahangiri was welcomed by Uzbek deputy prime minister.

Jahangiri is to deliver a speech to the summit about the importance of the regional organizations' role and the necessity to combat unilateralism.

The SCO as a permanent intergovernmental international organization is founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Later, Iran, Mongolia, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Belarus joined the Organization as the observer members.

