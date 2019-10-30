Envoy: Dushanbe to host Iran products exhibition

Speaking in trade commission meeting of Mashad Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, Mohammad Taqi Saberi said Iran is the only country that received Tajikistan's permission to hold the exhibition.

The event is expected to be held in December.

Referring to significant characteristics of Tajikistan for Iran, he said both countries enjoy religious, cultural, language and race commonalities.

Saberi went on to say that Iran's policy is developing cooperation with neighbors and regional states namely Tajikistan.

Over the last 6 months, positive developments have taken place in two countries' relations which indicate officials' willingness for promoting political and economic ties.

He noted that Tajikistan is moving from the traditional economy to a modern one and other countries are going to take advantage of this opportunity.

Although the exhibition is to focus on Razavi Khorasan it should be compatible with Iran's level and should take advantage of all Iranian products.

Referring to recent mutual visits made by Iranian and Tajik presidents, he said it indicates development in cooperation.

The Iran-Tajikistan joint economic commission meeting will be held within days, Iranian envoy noted.

Referring to solving the problem in the visa-issuance process for Iranian companies in Tajikistan, Saberi said many Tajik businessmen requested a visa from the Iranian embassy, expressing hope for solving the issue with the cooperation of the chamber of commerce and the Foreign Ministry.

Tajik people are eager to receive technical and engineering service from Iran, he said, adding that they consider Iranian engineering companies' level higher than other countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat emphasized the potential and actual capacity of tourism in Tajikistan, saying one of the measures taken by Iran was launching a direct flight between Tehran and Dushanbe to pave the way for increasing Tajik tourists visiting Iran.

