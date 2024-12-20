US sanctions Iran’s Ghezel Hesar Prison, oil trade companies

US Department of State has imposed fresh sanctions on entities that are engaged in transporting Iranian oil and alleged violations of human rights.

The Department of State has imposed sanctions on four entities that have transported Iranian oil and identifying six vessels as their blocked property.

US Department of State in a statement announced that the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that Iran uses to support military groups abroad.

According to US Department of State, Iran’s Ghezel Hesar Prison has been determined by the Secretary of State subject to section 106 of CAATSA.

Accordingly, Ghezel Hesar Prison is being listed by the Department of State and designated by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) pursuant to section 106 of CAATSA.

