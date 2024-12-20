Hamas urges pressure on Zionist regime, solidarity with Palestinian nation

According to Shehab news agency report on Friday, in its statement Hamas stressed that the International Day of Human Solidarity, which is celebrated by the United Nations General Assembly on December 20 every year, once again reminds of the crimes, barbarities and genocidal war that the Zionist occupation regime has committed since more than 441 days ago against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

This occasion reminds us of the political, legal, moral and humanitarian responsibilities of the international community to stop this unprecedented brutal aggression in contemporary history, it added.

Human solidarity with the Palestinian nation and supporting its legitimate rights in the shadow of the continued war and crimes of the Zionist enemy against the people of Gaza is a great honor for all those who have chosen this path and stand against the plots of the Zionist enemy and its supporters, Hamas noted.

Hamas urged the international community and all supporters of justice to use all possible means to put pressure on the Zionist regime to stop genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced migration that it has carried out in Gaza over the past 15 months.

The international community, the Islamic and Arab nations, international institutions and the freedom-seekers of the world are responsible for condemning the crimes of the occupying regime and prosecuting the its leaders for their aggression against the Palestinian nation and their legitimate rights, it stressed.

