Deputy FM urges French gov't to pursue murder of two Iranians in France

Expressing sadness over the murder of two Iranian citizens during an armed attack suspected of racist motives in France, Vahid Jalalzadeh offered his condolences to the families of the victims, and urged the relevant French security and judicial authorities to pursue the issue.

As soon as the Iranian embassy in France learned of the death of two Iranian citizens in this armed attack, it contacted the French authorities and called for the identification, trial and punishment of the perpetrators of this crime, he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in contact with the French Embassy in Tehran, has emphasized conducting a full judicial investigation and criminal prosecution of the perpetrators of this crime in order to execute justice and also pay the compensation to the victims, he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Consul in Paris Reza Akbarpour said that the issue is still being pursued by the embassy.

A news was published in one of the French media, citing the French authorities on Sunday that a 22-year-old French man attempted to kill five people with a firearm, including his former employer, who was the head of a transport company in Dunkirk.

According to this report, about an hour later, the person killed two police officers patrolling the area and then killed Iranian citizens with a firearm, he added.

No reliable report has been received about the reason for the killing of Iranian nationals, he noted.

Two Iranians in France were attacked and killed with a firearm during a terrorist act in "Loon-Plage" near Dunkirk located in the north of France on Saturday by a person whose identity has not yet been revealed despite being arrested by the police.

