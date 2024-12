Iran's under-16 boys' field hockey team won the third place in the world for the first time in the Malaysian tournament.

Iran's team under the head coach Mohammad Ali Malik Ahmadi won 8 victories in the first 2 days of the competition and was placed first in its group.

The Iranian team lost the result against the strong Malaysian team in the semi-final and won the third place in the world with a 3-1 victory over Indonesia.

