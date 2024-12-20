Commander says sophisticated vessels, special weapons to join Iran's navy

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, Irani said that the new equipment is in various fields of surface, flight, manned, unmanned and missile that the enemies have no idea about their abilities and a new generation of very valuable technologies and weapons with deterrence capabilities installed on them.

These will be in the missile field with very new ranges and in the unmanned field with very high ranges and more than 2,000 kilometers in the sky, surface and subsurface, he added.

Iran's navy is a deterrent force whose mission is to protect the interests of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, to safeguard and control the territorial waters, the continental shelf, the exclusive economic zone and the islands of the country against any foreign military aggression.

9376**2050