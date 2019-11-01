Austrian attaché says US sanctions of no legal value  

Speaking in a meeting held in Kerman to review potentials for developing economic relations, Grabmeier said in order to improve Iran-Austria economic interactions, both sides should find the problems.

Austria hosted some parts of the process of signing JCPOA and is aware of many issues, he said, adding that problems will be settled through peaceful solutions.

Meanwhile, South African ambassador to Tehran Vika Mazwi Khumalo said Kerman Province is famous for its mines and it can have good relations in this field.

He noted the fact that agriculture and tourism are among commonalities between Kerman and South Africa and will also result in developing tourism and economic relations.

In the meantime, Afghanistan Ambassador to Tehran Abdul Ghafoor Liwal said Kerman with its industrial, trade, cultural and historical attractions is regarded as one of the main commonalities with Afghanistan.

He added that Iran-Afghanistan trade relations value reaches $3b per year, saying his country is ready to maintain cooperation with Kerman in extracting mines.

He went on to say that Iran and Afghanistan will soon sign comprehensive strategic document including five major parts like economy and trade.

Afghanistan enjoys exemption from US sanctions with regard to trade in Chabahar Port, he said urging both sides to take advantage of this situation.

Ghafoor Liwal went on to say that Afghan president is to establish banking relations with Chabahar Port for solving the money transfer problem.

He also lauded Kerman capacities in steel, copper, pistachio, carpet and handicrafts.

Tajikistan Ambassador to Tehran Nizam al-Din Zahedi, for his part, said Tajikistan has cultural and language commonalities with Iran and is regarded as a good context for developing bilateral cooperation.

He noted that both countries are of course interested in reinforcing cooperation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Denmark Diplomatic Mission in Tehran Maja Mortensen said Danish ambassador is supposed to visit Kerman next week to hold talks with provincial officials and to sign contracts.

She described hospitality of Iranian and Kermani people as an asset.

In the meantime, deputy ambassador of North Korea to Tehran said Iran and North Korea enjoy close relations due to cruel sanctions imposed on both states.

He expressed hope for increasing relations between Kerman and North Korea in the near future.

Belgian commercial attaché Noushin Rahgozar also said since 2019, Belgian firms are after boosting relations with Iran.

She added that some of the Belgian companies which even have economic interests in US are now active in Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish