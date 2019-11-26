US; violator of int'l maritime conventions

"The United States is threatening member states of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other international organizations to cut off their cooperation with Iran's shipping sector," Mohammad Rastad said in a speech at the 31st International Maritime Forum in London on Tuesday.

This is contrary to the principles of the international law, world trade, equality and independence of states and the spirit of the International Maritime Convention, added Rastad in that Forum.

The General Assembly of the International Maritime Organization, the highest and highest pillar of the Organization, started today for a week with the participation of all member governments, including Iran.

