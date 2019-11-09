Iran to respond to recent oil tanker attack 'in proper time, place'

“There have been many incidents, attacks and other actions. The last one was missile attack on an Iranian oil tanker. We are still investigating the situation and will respond at proper time and place,” said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday in a non-proliferation conference in Moscow.

He mentioned that tensions rose when US President Donald Trump “didn’t like the legacy of his predecessor”.

Araghchi noted that Iran has not been the guilty side in the recent tensions because the Europeans couldn’t live up to their promises of safeguarding Iran’s interests in insurance, maritime navigation and other issues.

He stressed that the US sanctions have failed to yield the desired results.

