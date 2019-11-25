Iran attends IMO Assembly meeting in London

The Iranian delegation is headed by Head of Ports and Maritime Organization Mohammad Rastad.

Iran had earlier set a document and submitted it to the IMO to protest against the US the unilateral sanctions in the maritime transportation field.

Rastad said that based on the document presented by Iran, limitations imposed by Iran on the Iranian shipping industry are in contradiction with the IMO convention.

This convention stresses that countries should act in a way not to discriminate against other countries with regard to commercial shipping activities and causes maritime safety and the protection of the marine environment, he added.

Based on the schedule, Rastad is supposed to deliver a speech in IMO on Tuesday.

The Assembly is IMO’s highest governing body. It is responsible for approving the work programme and budget; and determining financial arrangements and electing the IMO Council. The Assembly consists of all IMO Member States and meets once every two years.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations, IMO, is the global standard-setting authority for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping.

Its main role is to create a regulatory framework for the shipping industry that is fair and effective, universally adopted and universally implemented.

