Hormuz Peace Endeavor to top int’l maritime institution discussion

Mohammad Rastad, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Planning and Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization, who is in London at the head of a delegation to attend the IMO's 31st General Assembly meeting noted that the Iranian delegation at the London summit will emphasize that the United States as a member of the IMO imposes restrictions on the Islamic Republic of Iran as another member of the Organization by imposing unilateral sanctions and threatens member-states to stop cooperating with Iran and this behavior is contrary to the Convention on the International Maritime Organization.

He added that at this meeting, Iran will urge IMO not to allow one member state to restrict other members for political purposes and deprive it of its natural right.

