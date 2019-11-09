Spox says US coalitions brought nothing but global insecurity

Criticizing the creation of a coalition in the Persian Gulf region, he said the United States misuses other countries as instrumental tool to legitimize its unilateral moves.

The US covers its plots under the guise of other countries which lacks international legitimacy, he noted.

The official urged regional states to take collective measures to fulfill sustainable security in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran that possess the longest coastal lines in the Persian Gulf will pursue its path in economy and security while preserve the safety of international maritime navigation and secure international corridors for trade and energy in the region, Mousavi said.

