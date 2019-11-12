َAnti-piracy Naval drill to be held in Indian Ocean

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Deputy Commander of the Navy of Iran's Army and Head of the IONS Secretariat stated that the initial draft of the drill was given to member states for their views, and at the second meeting, held today, the latest coordination was done to hold the drill by the end of the year in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.

Admiral Amir Mohammad Reza Azizi went on to say that the purpose of the creation of IONS in 2008 is to empower the naval forces of the Indian Ocean littoral states.

According to the military official, Iran has been a member of the IONS since 2010 Abu Dhabi summit.

Admiral Azizi stated that presidency of the meeting is biannual, which India was the president of first period, and the Islamic Republic's Navy took over the presidency from Bangladesh in 2018.

The summit has three main working groups, including maritime security, humanitarian aid and disaster response and information exchange, the most important of which is the maritime security task force, and Iran while accepting the presidency of the summit, also assumed the responsibility of the working group.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish