In the 10 months of 2019, 4 million and 654 thousand from the Republic of Azerbaijan traveled to foreign countries, of which 36.5 % were to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Over the past years, Iran has always been at the center of Azeri tourists’ attention, as they travel to the country for treatment purposes and pilgrimage to religious sites in the country.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish