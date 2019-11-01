Minister says Azerbaijan seeking to accelerate finalizing Rasht-Astara railway

He said that making a terminal named Astara-Astara had been planned for transferring cargo to Iranian Astara and then carrying with Azerbaijan trains.

Elaborating on other joint projects, he said Azerbaijan has constructed a highway from Baku to Astara which reduces the path from 5 hours to 2:30 hours.

The mentioned highway is supposed to be connected to Ardebil and Rasht road, he added.

Both countries have also agreed to build a bridge on the river, Eslami noted.

Stressing the significant growth in the volume of exchanges and cooperation between two countries, he said the volume of the cargo transferred in Astara last year experienced 70% rise compared to previous year.

It seems that the level of interactions between Iran and Azerbaijan has reached its best level which is regarded as diplomacy progress, he noted.

The level of interactions have been promoted and MoUs and agreements in space cooperation are in better condition.

