Larijani calls for expansion of all-out relations with Azerbaijan

He made the remarks in a meeting with Azeri Ambassador to Tehran Bunyad Hasanov where added that Iranian officials and people have always been interested to enhance relations with the country.

Stressing the need for promoting parliamentary relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, Laraijani said that currently grounds are well prepared for stepping up economic, cultural and social cooperation and officials of the two countries should work to take advantage of the existing potentials.

Hasanov, for his part, hailed Iran-Azerbaijan ties as historic, saying that Baku favors development of relations between the two countries.

Fortunately, Tehran-Baku relations are currently improving in different fields including transportation, railway, trade exchange, urban development, agricultural industries, customs and tourism.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish