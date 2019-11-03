Iran's envoy in IAEA elected as Vice President of UNIDO

The election was held in presence of delegations from member states in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. At the beginning of the meeting, UNIDO Board of Directors were elected for a two-year term.

Kazem Gharib Abadi, The Iranian ambassador to the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) was elected Vice President of the General Conference by the Asian Group.

The 18th session of the General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) opened in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 3-7 November 2019.

The General Conference is UNIDO’s supreme policy making organ where all member States meet once every two years. It determines the guiding principles and policies of the Organization, and approves the budget and work programme of UNIDO. Every four years, the GC appoints the Director-General.

Since becoming a specialized agency, the UNIDO General Conference was hosted away from its Vienna Headquarters only three times: in Bangkok, Thailand (1987); in Yaoundé, Cameroon (1993); in Lima, Peru (2013); and now in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (2019). The General Conference will be preceded by UNIDO’s Least Developed Countries (LDCs) Ministerial Conference, which will also be hosted in Abu Dhabi.

