Approaching end of Iran's JCPOA restrictions and US’ wrath

Every time Mike Pompeo and other White House officials visit Tel Aviv or meet Zionist officials, they try to highlight Iran on the pretext of Iranophobia to cover strategic weakness and the internal disintegration of some of their allies.

Therefore, US Secretary of State and the US Special Representative for Iran Affairs Brian Hook, who have so far failed to reach their goals via their economic terrorism against the Iranian people and Iran’s domestic situation is stabilizing as international monetary and financial institutions are acknowledging, once again have orchestrated new scenario, targeting the end of some of JCPOA's restrictions in 2020.

A topic that was clear for anyone, especially the P4+1 and the Security Council, and they knew very well what they would approve in 2015.

However, the issue has a history, and Trump's anti-Iran secretary attended a meeting after Rex Tillerson's resignation and Trump's withdrawal from the international nuclear deal, which also endorsed by the Security Council, participated in Security Council's meeting and demanded that sanctions be reinstated that were canceled under the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action.

The sanctions section of the JCPOA and Article 18 of this international agreement has stated that, the United Nations Security Council Resolution that will ratify the JCPOA, will cancel all the provisions of the previous Security Council resolutions on Iran's nuclear issue 2006(1696), 2006(1737), 2007(1747), 2008(1803), 2008(1835), 2010(1929), 2015( 2224) concurrent with the implementation of agreed nuclear-related measures by Iran verified by the IAEA, as specified and will impose certain restrictions.

The Security Council Resolution also emphasizes that States Parties are obliged to adopt and implement the decisions of the Security Council in accordance with Article 25 of the Charter.

So far, it is clear that the United States has not fulfilled any of its obligations as a serious and explicit violator of its obligations, and by withdrawing from this agreement and imposing severe sanctions on the Iranian people, it has ignored all the provisions of the Security Council resolution.

It has not only violated the terms of the resolution itself, but has also threatened and sanctioned other UN member-states not to abide by the resolution, or face the US sanctions

One of the issues that the Trump administration is attempting to use for the scientific and defense blockade of Iran is Iran’s access to missile technologies, particularly those related to space and ultra-atmospheric technologies.

In its new defense strategy, the Trump administration has raised the issue of the creation of the sixth branch of the military, namely the defensive force in space, and therefore does not want any other country, especially developing countries, to enter this monopoly field of powers.

In addition, the capabilities and capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the missile industry have exposed the structural weaknesses of US anti-missile systems that have so far benefited billions of dollars and can no longer have a good market for their products.

This has alarmed not only the United States but also allies who have sought to narrow the sphere of influence of the Islamic Republic in support of these "beautiful American-made weapons" and have frustrated Trump in his empty foreign policy, especially in the upcoming elections.

In such an atmosphere, Pompeo and Hook are grappling with everything to save themselves.

Although the three European countries have always been ambivalent about Iran's missile capabilities and cannot be trusted in strategic matters, the meeting, held at the request of France and the two countries at the Security Council, was held in public showed that this misinterpretation of the content of Resolution 2231 was not accepted by other members, especially the Russian Federation and China, as two permanent members of the Council.

Article Three of Appendix 3 of Resolution 2231 states: Iran shall be required eight years after the "day of acceptance" or until the Agency submits a report confirming "broader conclusions", is not engaged in a ballistic missile-related activity designed for the delivering nuclear weapons, including launching ballistic missile technologies.

For some five years, travel restrictions have also been set for some individuals, ending in 2020, and sanctions on heavy weapons and missiles will be lifted IN 2023 if Iran adheres to its commitments to the JCPOA.

Given these conditions and the US fears that Iran will be able to freely supply military equipment and supplies from its two main allies, China and Russia, next year, it has made every effort to prevent these conditions. Even now, the market for Russian products, especially its missile defense systems in India and Turkey, has been a major blow to the US, and the Trump administration can no longer witness its foreign policy failures.

The head of the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, noting that "the thinking of the Americans is outdated," stated that "I think the JCPOA is a historic diplomatic agreement that the international community believes in. The international community wants this agreement maintained. The US has made every effort to undermine this agreement, but the rest of the world seems to be unprepared to accept it.”

Elsewhere, in response to his US counterpart's claim that Iran tested a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying several explosive missiles, Zarif noted that Mr. Pompeo gave no credence to the Security Council resolution and withdrew from the JCPOA in contrast to international commitments. But they punish others for executing the JCPOA.

He also emphasized that Iran was not banned from testing missiles. He also said that the resolution 2231 also refers to missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but not banned, but that Iran has been asked not to use such missiles.

Zarif noted that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons; these Iranian missiles are not manufactured for carrying nuclear weapons; in fact, our missiles are designed for conventional warheads.

