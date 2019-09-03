Tehran's mayor underlines importance of cooperating with European cities

During the meeting on the sidelines of "Bridges to Cities, Connecting Cities through New Industrial Revolution" Summit in Vienna, the two sides discussed urban status, challenges and capacities, and agreed in principle to work together in various urban areas and exchange experiences.

The mayor of Tehran provided a description of the capacities and actions taken in Tehran, and the other side announced its readiness to use the existing capacities to expand the relationship of European capitals with Tehran.

The Mayor of Tehran invited the Secretary General of the European Cities Forum to visit Tehran in order to become acquainted with the capacities of the capital.

This is the first meeting of the mayor of Tehran during his three-day trip to Austria.

During his stay, Hanachi is to meet with United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)'s Director General, who will also sign a memorandum of cooperation between Tehran Municipality and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization on new urban technologies.

Meetings with counterparts from other countries and specialized meetings of the delegation with various departments of UNIDO will be on his agenda.

In addition to attending a meeting with the Director General of UNIDO, the mayor of Tehran will meet with him and some local officials in Vienna based on an invitation from the mayor of Vienna. Also on the trip, Hanachi will tour Vienna's most important urban management projects in the areas of smart city, waste management, rescue and relief and rescue systems and public transport systems in Vienna.

