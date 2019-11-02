Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 2

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran remains unbeaten against Americans' all-out war
- Boris Johnson more convergent with Trump
- Iran wants new IAEA chief to act impartially
** IRAN DAILY
- Germany, India reaffirm support for nuclear deal
- Iran eyes over $9b worth of steel exports until March
- Envoy optimistic about expansion of Iran-Japan relations
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Lebanon returning to normalcy
- Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border
- Iran finish 2nd with 6 medals at U23 World Wrestling
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Ali Baqeri finishes second at Weather Photographer of the Year contest
- IPL: Esteghlal stun Tractor in Tabriz
- US targeting Lebanon’s economy, development: Nasrallah
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Steel output forecast for fiscal 2019-20: 28m tons
- Regulated Forex market awaiting okay from CBI
- SCO states urged to promote multilateralism
