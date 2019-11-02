Nov 2, 2019, 8:32 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 2

Tehran, Nov 2, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran remains unbeaten against Americans' all-out war

- Boris Johnson more convergent with Trump

- Iran wants new IAEA chief to act impartially

** IRAN DAILY

- Germany, India reaffirm support for nuclear deal

- Iran eyes over $9b worth of steel exports until March

- Envoy optimistic about expansion of Iran-Japan relations

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Lebanon returning to normalcy

- Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border

- Iran finish 2nd with 6 medals at U23 World Wrestling

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Ali Baqeri finishes second at Weather Photographer of the Year contest

- IPL: Esteghlal stun Tractor in Tabriz

- US targeting Lebanon’s economy, development: Nasrallah

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Steel output forecast for fiscal 2019-20: 28m tons

- Regulated Forex market awaiting okay from CBI

- SCO states urged to promote multilateralism

