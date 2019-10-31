Iran ready for cooperation with IAEA based on mutual respect

Abbas Mousavi made the announcement while congratulating the new IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi on his appointment.

Referring to the important role the IAEA plays in the area of disarmament, nuclear nonproliferation, and peaceful nuclear cooperation, Mousavi expressed hope that the Agency would impartially fulfill its international responsibilities and duties during "Mr. Grossi's tenure".

Mousavi further pointed to the key role the IAEA plays in the issues related to the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stressing that the Agency also plays an effective role in cooperation between Iran and the IAEA member-states.

The IAEA Board of Governors decided to appoint Grossi as the new director-general who will take office in early December.

