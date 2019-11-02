Mogherini's successor seeking independence in EU foreign policy: Envoy

Qashqavi made the remarks one day after Borell replaced Mogherini as the new chief of EU's foreign policy.

He hailed the EU leaders' election, saying that Borrel, former Spanish foreign minister, has a global and realistic perspective.

According to most of the observers, thanks to his opposition to the US unilateralism and conspicuous critique of Donald Trump as well as his support for the nuclear deal and overall his sympathetic attitude towards Iran, he can play an effective role in the future of Iran-EU ties.

Last November, Borrel criticized the US unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal, reiterating that Madrid will never accept threats against Iran.

Elsewhere, he affirmed Iran's compliance with the JCPOA, saying that Iran has fulfilled all its commitments under the deal and the IAEA has verified the issue. Therefore, there remains no justification for the US to abandon the international pact.

Asked if Borrel's election can influence the EU's procrastination in fulfilling its part under the deal, he said that he is certainly willing to see the EU do its commitments fully.

Despite the lapse of 19 months since talks regarding the European mechanism known as the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX), it has done nothing and this is not becoming of Iran-EU bilateral relations, as they have so far held dozens of technical and political talks in this respect, Qashqavi said.

Contending that fulfilling commitments is a two-way process, he noted that EU statements are incomplete, as they represent ideas and expectations of a single side, asking the Iranian side no to scale back commitments.

This is not a fair tone, as when you ask Iran something, you should ask the US and yourselves, he said, noting that the EU has not met Iran's expectations.

