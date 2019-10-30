Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 30

** IRAN NEWS
- US sanctions threaten Iranians' right to health
- Erdogan: I kill and you do applaud
- Tehran slams UNSC's failure to implement anti-Israeli resolutions
** IRAN DAILY
- US sanctions won’t hurt Iranian economy next year: IMF
- Zarif urges Iran neighbors to join Persian Gulf peace plan
- Congratulations pour in for WOMEX winner Kalhor
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Trump openly admits U.S. in Syria to steal oil
- Hariri says to submit government's resignation
- Iran runner-up at Serbian taekwondo tournament
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Larijani says unity, empathy to foil plots
- Sanctions to have no additional impacts on Iran's economy in 2020: IMF
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Agrifood products account for over half of Iran trade with EEU
- Argentina's Grossi to head IAEA
- Billionaires don’t pay tax
- Promoting Hormuz peace endeavor at MSC meeting
