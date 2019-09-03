Tehran, UNIDO sign MoU on urban technologies

At the signing ceremony, which was attended by Iranian Ambassador to the UN Permanent Mission in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi, Mahmoud Mirluohi, a member of the Tehran City Council and a group of city executives, the two sides expressed their willingness to facilitate close cooperation between the city of Tehran and UNIDO with the aim of achieving goals of the fourth wave of industrial development.

Sustainable development of Tehran's urban industries within the framework of broader cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and UNIDO is among issues mentioned in this MoU.

The Municipality of Tehran and the Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization agreed to evaluate the progress of this MoU after three years and then decided on new approaches to develop this cooperation.

At the head of a delegation of Tehran Municipality, Pirouz Hanachi arrived in Vienna last night at the invitation of UNIDO General Manager and his Austrian counterpart Michael Ludwig to attend the fourth meeting on "Bridge for Cities, Connecting Cities through New Industrial Revolution".

Tehran's mayor Pirouz Hanachi, who has traveled to Vienna to attend World Conference of Mayors, met on Tuesday with the Secretary General of the European Cities Forum Anna Lisa Boney and underlined the need to further expand cooperation in various urban areas between the two sides.

During the meeting on the sidelines of "Bridges to Cities, Connecting Cities through New Industrial Revolution" Summit in Vienna, the two sides discussed urban status, challenges and capacities, and agreed in principle to work together in various urban areas and exchange experiences.

The mayor of Tehran provided a description of the capacities and actions taken in Tehran, while the other side voiced its readiness to make use of the existing capacities to expand the relationship of European capitals with Tehran.

The Mayor of Tehran invited the Secretary General of the European Cities Forum to visit Tehran in order to become acquainted with the capacities of the capital.

This is the first meeting of the mayor of Tehran during his three-day trip to Austria.

