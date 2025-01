The center issued its report on Saturday night, saying that the victims lost their lives in 94 attacks across Gaza over the past three days.

Israel launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Al Aqsa Storm Operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement on the southern parts of Israeli-occupied territories.

Since then, at least 45,717 people have been killed in Gaza and 108,856 others injured. Most of the casualties are women and children.

4208**4194