Fresh Israeli attacks kill at least 26 Palestinians across Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian media outlets have reported that at least 26 Palestinians have been martyred in the recent attacks carried out by the Zionist regime's army in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV Network reported on Friday that 19 out of 26 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the central and southern regions of the Gaza Strip, with the remaining casualties occurring in other areas.

On Wednesday, the Israeli regime reportedly carried out five massacres in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of 28 people and injuries to 59 others.

Additionally, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Thursday that the total death toll from the Israeli regime's ongoing war in Gaza has reached 45,581, with the total number of injured now at 108,438 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

