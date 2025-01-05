Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 5

** IRAN DAILY

-- Araghchi: Iran Ready for Constructive Nuclear Talks Without Delay

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic is ready for constructive negotiations to reach an agreement regarding its nuclear program.

-- Iran, India discuss Chabahar Port development

Iran and India exchanged their views on the joint development of the Chabahar Port and enhancing trade and economic ties as they discussed potential cooperation in agriculture and other sectors.

-- Iran reviewing foreign investment hurdles, hopes for addressing challenges

Iran’s government spokeswoman said a working group is reviewing the obstacles facing foreign investment in the country, expressing hope that Iran would witness the presence of investors from Europe and other countries in the next few months.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Ayatollah Khamenei urges increased focus on Imams Jawad, Hadi, and Askari in literature and art

TEHRAN – During a meeting on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the importance of Imam Jawad (AS), Imam Hadi (AS), and Imam Askari (AS) in the history of Islam.

-- Iran says ready to enter ‘constructive’ talks for new nuclear deal

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Islamic Republic is ready to resume constructive and immediate talks on its nuclear program with the Western sides.

-- IRGC begins extensive military drills in western Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has commenced large-scale military exercises, termed the “19th Great Prophet Exercise,” as of Saturday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Official: Iran to Launch Two Satellites in Spring

TEHRAN -- Iran plans to launch two new satellites into orbit following postponements caused by delays in their foreign launch vehicle, head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh said on Saturday.

-- Envoy Reaffirms Iran’s Right to Prosecute Soleimani’s Assassins

NEW YORK (Dispatches) – Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations reaffirmed Tehran’s legitimate right to hold accountable the perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of assassination of top commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in a U.S. strike in Iraq in 2020. In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Amar Bendjama, Saeed Iravani said Iran is entitled, under the international law, to pursue all necessary legal measures against the perpetrators of assassination of General Soleimani.

-- Report: Israel Reinforces Occupation of Syria’s Dara’a

BEIRUT (Dispatches) – The Israeli military brought reinforcements to the Al-Jazeera barracks in the village of Maariyah in the countryside of Dara’a, on the Syrian-Jordanian border, in a further sign that Israel plans to expand its occupation of Syrian territory, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen reported Saturday.

