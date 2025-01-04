Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, Russia to Unite for 25-Year Treaty, Shaping New Geopolitical Landscape

Iran and Russia are set to forge a 25-year “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty,” beginning an unprecedented era of collaboration. This agreement, which is expected to redefine the geopolitical contours of the Middle East and Eastern Europe, marks a significant shift in the balance of international diplomacy.

As the two nations navigate through a web of sanctions imposed by Western powers, their united front promises not only to bolster bilateral ties across defense, energy, and economic sectors but also to challenge the status quo on the world stage.

The signing of a “comprehensive” strategic treaty with Russia, one of Iran’s key allies on the international stage, highlights Moscow’s distinct role within the balanced diplomatic framework of the Iranian government. From this viewpoint, the agreement requires a detailed and comprehensive analysis of all its clauses.

- Iran seeking greater cooperation with China in renewables

The head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) announced plans to deepen the country’s collaboration with China to expand renewable energy projects, emphasizing the critical role of advanced technologies in achieving such goals.

Speaking at the 14th International Iran Renewable Energy and Energy Saving Expo, Mohsen Tarztalab told ISNA that Iran has initiated cooperation with China — a global leader in solar and wind energy technologies. “China holds cutting-edge expertise in renewable energy, and by increasing cooperation with Chinese manufacturers and private companies, we can benefit from their knowledge and technology,” the official said.

- Outrage over Iranian flight disruption at Beirut airport

An Iranian commercial plane underwent rigorous security checks at Beirut airport on Thursday night after it was suspected of transporting money to Hezbollah resistance group, causing uproar among passengers. Authorities at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport had told the Mahan Air flight that it would need to undergo inspection or it would not be allowed to land.

The measure followed a report earlier in the day by the Saudi Al-Hadath channel, citing Western sources, claiming that Iran “intended to transfer millions of dollars to Hezbollah via a Mahan Air flight.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

Iraqis mark ‘Leaders of Victory’ martyrdom anniversary

Officials and people in Iraq marked the fifth anniversary of the United States’ terrorist airstrikes that led to the martyrdom of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and several of their comrades.

Crowds gathered at the site of the terror scene on the road leading to Baghdad International Airport. Leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces were in attendance, including its head Faleh al-Fayyad, and other officials. Families of the martyrs were also present at the event of what has become known locally as the airport crime. Speakers recalled the pioneering stances of the two martyrs in combating Takfiri terrorist groups.

- Shameful scandal at Beirut Airport: Dirty schemes against Hezbollah continues

Based on the instructions of the Lebanese Ministry of Interior, known for its anti-Hezbollah policy on the orders of Washington, Beirut Airport’s security service for the second time in a week has subjected an Iranian passenger airplane to a thorough inspection. The inspection took place following what Al-Hadath TV, known for its source of funding and rhetoric, claimed “Western sources have told Al-Hadath that Iran plans to transfer millions of dollars to Hezbollah today via a Mahan Air flight from Tehran to Beirut.”

- Lebanese citizens protest improper treatment of Iranian flight passengers

Public anger over the mistreatment of passengers on an Iranian flight led to protests in Lebanon on Thursday night. Lebanese citizens held demonstrations near Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport and outside the Iranian Embassy. People were outraged by an incident in which Iranian and Lebanese passengers, including Iranian diplomats, arriving on a Tehran-Beirut flight at Rafic Hariri International Airport, faced stringent body searches and invasive luggage inspections, according to Al-Manar. This resulted in hours-long delays and significant frustration among the travelers.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran pays tribute to ‘Commander of Hearts’

Iranians flocked to the southeastern province of Kerman on Thursday to pay homage to General Qassem Soleimani as hundreds of thousands participated in ceremonies to mark the fifth anniversary of his martyrdom. General Soleimani’s hometown and burial site hosted a deluge of the legendary commander’s lovers and followers from all walks of life and various social strata in a cold snowy weather.

“In an era when warfare relies on weapons, the mass of bombs, and the number of piles of dead, he became known as the ‘Commander of Hearts’ because great commanders are not the conquerors of geographically known lands; they are the conquerors of hearts, and that is why their conquests remain forever,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

- Yemen hits Zionist targets with ballistic missiles

Yemen’s armed forces on Friday fired a hypersonic ballistic missile and a drone at the city of Yaffa near Tel Aviv, say they struck their intended target with accuracy. A Palestine-2 projectile and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) were used in the operation, the Yemeni military said in a statement.

“The missile force of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation targeting an enemy-linked power station east of the occupied area of Yaffa, using a hypersonic ballistic missile, type ‘Palestine 2,’” the statement said. “It (the missile) has successfully hit its target.”

- Ammar Film Festival concludes in Tehran

The closing ceremony of the 15th edition of the Ammar Film Festival was held at Tehran’s the Artistic Sect of the Islamic Republic on Thursday night with the participation of families of martyrs and war veterans. The 15th edition of the Ammar Popular Film Festival was inaugurated during a ceremony at Bahman Cinema in Tehran. The event brought together cultural officials, artists, and families of martyrs, as well as several Lebanese families.

