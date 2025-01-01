Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan. 1

** IRAN DAILY

-- Pezeshkian: FATF case to be revisited by Expediency Council

President Masoud Pezeshkian announced during a meeting with members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce that the Expediency Council would once again review the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill.

-- Iran’s pistachio exports expected to reach $2b: Association head

The chairman of the Iran Pistachio Association, Mohammad Salehi, announced a significant increase in pistachio exports this Iranian year (started march 20), predicting that the hard currency revenue generated from these exports could reach $2 billion.

-- Tractor eager to return to winning ways before midseason break

Tractor will be keen on ending a two-game winless run in the Persian Gulf Pro League when playing at home against Esteghlal Khuzestan in the last round of fixtures before the midseason break on Thursday

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Leader Underlines Role of Media in Resistance

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday underscored the unparalleled role of media amid ongoing conflicts worldwide, calling for more innovative work to improve the national outlets.

-- Official: Iran to Unveil Pars 2 Satellite

Iran’s “Pars 2” satellite, which has a two-meter imaging accuracy, is set to be unveiled during the ten-day Fajr festivities, commemorating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh said Tuesday.

-- U.S., UK Begin New Year With Yemen Bombing

SANA’A (Dispatches) – U.S. and British warplanes on Tuesday conducted new airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sana’a in response to the Arab country’s operations against the occupying regime of Israel.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Yemen: The endless nightmare of child-killer regime

Yemeni forces on Monday night announced a series of complex military operations against Israel as part of their ongoing solidarity front with the besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

-- Leader stresses media's key role in modern warfare

In a message delivered to a media conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized the crucial role of media in today's global conflicts

-- President Pezeshkian outlines economic priorities in meeting with Leader

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian shared insights from his recent meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasizing a shared commitment to tackling inflation, controlling prices, and addressing critical livelihood issues affecting Iranian citizens.

