Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 29

-- Non-oil exports hit $43.14b in nine months, up 18%: IRICA

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) released the country’s foreign trade report in the last nine months, stressing that non-oil exports reached $43.14 billion, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.

Speaking on Saturday, Foroud Asgari said imports, including gold bullion, amounted to $50.89 billion during March 20-December 20. In terms of weight, the country’s imports fell by 3.16%, totaling 27.94 million tons.

-- Guild head says industries suffer $11b in losses due to power outages

The head of the Iranian National Union of Alternative Fuels and Related Services reported that the country’s industries suffered $11 billion in damages last year due to power outages, resulting in significant consequences.

Speaking at an official ceremony on energy innovations and clean transportation, Ali Mahmoudian highlighted the critical role of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the 2000s when gasoline demand surged.

-- Iran retains world’s 10th spot as crude steel output hits 28m tons

Iranian steel producers manufactured 28 million tons of crude steel in the first 11 months of 2024, reflecting a 0.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), citing the World Steel Association’s latest report, Iran maintained its position as the world’s 10th-largest steel producer from January through November 2024. In November alone, Iran produced 3.1 million tons of crude steel, a 0.1% increase compared to November 2023.

-- Tehran Governor Visits Prominent Church

Tehran Governor Muhammad Sadeq Motamedian has visited St. Thomas Evangelical Church in the Iranian capital city. During his visit, he engaged in heartfelt conversations with Iranian minorities celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

He took the opportunity to extend his warm wishes to Iranian minorities for 2025. Christianity, Zoroastrianism, and Judaism are recognized as legitimate religions in the Islamic Republic and their followers enjoy freedom of worship. They also have their own representatives in the parliament. Most Armenians who make up the biggest Christian community in Iran live in Tehran, Isfahan, and the northwestern provinces.

-- Khorsabad Reveals Villa Twice Size of White House

Archaeologists in northern Iraq have conducted an extensive magnetic survey using an exhaustive magnetic survey at Khorsabad, once the ancient Assyrian capital, and with the help of this technology have found the remains of a huge villa (with 127 rooms), royal gardens, the city’s water gate and five large buildings that may have been used for various purposes.

The site, dating back 2,700 years, was originally established as Dur-Sharrukin, or “Fortress of Sargon,” by Neo-Assyrian Emperor Sargon II in 713 B.C.

-- Iran to Send Three Players to 2025 ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup

Brothers Nima and Noshad Alamiyan and female player Neda Shahsavari will represent Iran at the 2025 ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup. The competition will be held in Shenzhen, China, from February 19 to 23, 2025.

The ITTF–ATTU Asian Cup is an annual table tennis competition held by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU).

-- Tehran vehemently condemns Israeli assault on Gaza hospital, urges global action

Iran's foreign ministry has strongly condemned the military assault by Israeli regime’s forces on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, describing it as a recent instance of the regime's crimes against humanity. "The savage attack by the Israeli military on Kamal Adwan Hospital, resulting in its destruction by fire, is a blatant violation of international laws and norms," Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei asserted in a statement on Saturday.

He further emphasized that this crime was committed with the intent to dismantle the healthcare system in Gaza, depriving injured and sick children, women, and men of even the most basic medical facilities.

-- “Eye to Eye” exhibition at TMoCA: Portraits that capture public attention

The exhibition “Eye to Eye,” which is underway at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) has been extended again.

The exhibition, showcasing portraits in modern and contemporary art, has been extended for the third time due to high public interest. It will run until January 12, 2025, alongside the exhibition “Marcos Grigorian: A Retrospective,” which showcases works of the late Iranian-Armenian artist.

The “Eye to Eye” exhibition features over 120 pieces from TMOCA's treasured collection, including selected works by Iranian and international artists in various mediums such as painting, sculpture, and photography.

