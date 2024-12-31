Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 31

** IRAN DAILY

-- Aref affirms government’s resolve to buttress cooperatives

The Iranian vice president emphasized the essential role of cooperatives in the country’s economic activities during the 11th session of the administration’s Economic Council, stating, “The government’s key economic strategy is to shift responsibilities back to non-governmental sectors. In our view, cooperatives represent a necessity that the country should have embraced decades ago.”

According to fvpresident.ir, the 11th session of the Economic Council, held Monday in the vice president’s office, addressed several topics, including:

- Setting tariffs for electronic invoice services by trusted tax companies.

-- Tehran, Baku reach deal to ease trade via customs

Iran and Azerbaijan reached an agreement to further facilitate trade through their customs processes.

During a bilateral meeting at the Astara customs office located in southern Azerbaijan, Iranian and Azerbaijani customs officials stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation to facilitate foreign trade and passenger transfer at their border points.

-- Iran’s TPO facilitates 2.5-fold rise in trade with Eurasian union

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mohammad Ali Dehqan-Dehnavi, stated that the preferential trade agreement signed between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) five years ago has paved the way for a 2.5-fold increase in trade with the union’s member states.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with members of the Entrepreneurs’ Assembly, Dehqan-Dehnavi highlighted the importance of preferential and free trade agreements.

-- Ministry: Italian Journalist Held for Violating Iranian Law

The Foreign Media General Directorate of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance on Monday announced that Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was detained on December 19 for violating Iranian laws.

In a statement, the office said the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has always welcomed the travel and legitimate activities of journalists from various international media outlets. The ministry aims to increase the presence of foreign media in the country and protect their legal rights, a policy that is being actively pursued by the 14th government, the statement noted.

-- Iranians Serving Over 20 Years in Qatar Released

Iran’s deputy minister of justice for human rights and international affairs has announced the release of 10 Iranian prisoners after more than 20 years of incarceration in Qatar.

“Recently, with the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we corresponded with Qatar to release 10 Iranian prisoners who had been serving over 20 years of detention in Qatari prisons, and this was done,” Askar Jalalian said in an interview with ISNA news agency.

-- Khuzestan Non-Oil Exports Grow 43%

The observer of the customs office of Khuzestan province says exports of non-oil goods from customs of this southern province in first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21) showed 43% growth.

Observer of Customs Offices of Khuzestan province Behrouz Ghareh-Beygi stated that 18.212 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $6.16 billion, were exported from Khuzestan province between March 21 and December 20, 2024, registering a 22 percent and 43 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

-- Tractor Albanian forward Cikalleshi deemed surplus to requirements

Tractor football team have reportedly deemed Sokol Cikalleshi surplus to requirements. The 34-year-old Albanian forward joined Tractor from Saudi Arabian side Al-Khaleej in late August.

Cikalleshi failed to live up to expectations in the Iranian top-flight club. Dragan Skocic’s Tractor are favourites to win the title in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL). They are second in the table, two points behind leaders Sepahan.

-- Persian translation of Enzo Traverso's "Gaza in the Presence of History" to be released

The latest book by Italian researcher and scholar Enzo Traverso, titled "Gaza in the Presence of History" (Gaza devant l'histoire) has recently been translated into Persian by Iranian translator Amin Bozorgian.

The book, which was published in French and English in October, is set to be released in the near future by Mardom Negar Publications in Tehran.

-- Transit of goods via Iran to reach 20m tons by late March 2025

The head of the International Affairs Center of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development announced the achievement of the record of 20 million tons of transit via Iran by the end of this Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2025).

Amin Taraffo’ also said: “To achieve the goals of the Seventh National Development Plan, which is transit of 40 million tons of commodities via the country per year, we must reach the transit of three million tons per month, which is now 1.5 million tons; of course, our capacity is estimated to be more than this figure.”

