Swiss protesters call for end to Gaza genocide

The protesters held their rally on Saturday, marching toward the Swiss Foreign Ministry, chanting “Freedom for Palestine”.

They carried banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” and “Stop the genocide”.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Al Aqsa Storm Operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement on the southern parts of Israeli-occupied territories.

The genocide in Gaza, now in its second year, has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and rights groups describing the Israeli attacks and its blockade of aid as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

