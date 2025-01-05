Zionist forces clash with anti-Netanyahu protesters again

According to IRNA, citing media sources, the Israeli police arrested several protesters, claiming that they had disrupted public order.

The protesters were chanting slogans against the regime and demanding its resignation over the failure to release the captives held in Gaza by Palestinian resistance fighters.

Rallies against Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, with protesters denouncing the regime’s war, calling for early elections and an immediate agreement to exchange captives held in Gaza.

The demonstration comes as Hamas announced in a statement on Friday the resumption of indirect talks with the Israeli regime in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Given the genocide and ethnic cleansing committed by the Israeli occupation regime, the movement's most important priorities are to stop the aggression and protect its people, Hamas said with reference to the Doha talks.

The statement also stated it had showed utter seriousness and positivity in these negotiations in the past and strived to reach an agreement.

The movement noted that the current round of negotiations will focus on reaching an agreement that will lead to a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the Gaza Strip, with clearly defined implementation details.

We will continue our efforts to reach out to various countries and international institutions with the aim of alleviating the suffering of our people, breaking the humanitarian blockade, and providing security and meeting the needs necessary to cope with the tragic situation, Hamas added.

Since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, 2023, Israelis, including the families of the captives have held demonstrations almost on a daily basis against the policies of Netanyahu.

After nearly 15 months of US-backed genocide in Gaza, the Zionist regime has failed to achieve anything except taking civilian lives and turning the Palestinian territory into the rubble with its indiscriminate air and artillery strikes.

The Zionist regime is sinking more and more into its internal and external crises over massacres, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, and bombing of relief organizations.

