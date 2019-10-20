Afghanistan doesn't need US to manage domestic unrest

Tayyeb Javad made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

The Afghan Ambassador said that, Afghanistan will "certainly" be able to offset the absence of US in Afghanistan, because the Government is responsible to manage conflict with Taliban and that foreign countries must exclude their backing to political support."

Asked about the level of Afghanistan -Iranian relations, he said that the two countries' relations are very close, friendly and fraternal, based on strong cultural background, common language and common economic and security interests.

He added that, especially in the last 5 years when there have been changes in Afghanistan, "our relationship with Iran has always been close and cooperation with the Iranian Government at the highest level.

Commenting on the Hormuz Peace Initiative, put forward by President Hassan Rouhani at the 74th UN General Assembly meeting in New York, the Afghanistan ambassador said: "We are very interested in resolving any tension in the region. We pay a high price for any kind of tension in the region."

"We not only need Iran's transit routes, but, we want to maintain good relations with all countries," Afghanistan ambassador to UK said.

Tayyeb Javad: "Although Afghanistan was in the past a close ally of the NATO member states (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the United States, it has maintained very good and close relations with Iran as well."

