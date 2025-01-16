Mediators release terms of Gaza ceasefire deal

Tehran, IRNA – Media sources have given the details of a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas that will lead to an end of more than 15 months of bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement, which was brokered by Qatar, the United States, Egypt and will come into effect on Sunday (January 19) and is mostly related to the first phase, which will last 42 days and will see the exchange of prisoners.

The exchange will begin on the first day of the ceasefire and will continue until all Israeli prisoners, both alive and dead are released, and in return, the Israeli regime releases the number of Palestinian prisoners that will be agreed upon.

A permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and its reconstruction and the opening of crossings and facilitating the movement of people and goods are key goals of the deal, said a Palestinian source who was close to the negotiating team.

Following is terms of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal in three phases:

PHASE 1: (42 days)

- Hamas releases 33 hostages, including female civilians and soldiers, children and civilians over 50.

- Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners for each civilian hostage and 50 for each female soldier.

- Halt to fighting, Israeli forces move out of populated areas to the edges of the Gaza Strip.

- Displaced Palestinians begin returning home, more aid enters the strip.

PHASE 2: (42 days)

- Declaration of 'sustainable calm'.

- Hamas frees remaining male hostages (soldiers and civilians) in exchange for a yet-to-be-negotiated number of Palestinian prisoners and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

PHASE 3:

- Bodies of deceased Israeli hostages exchanged for bodies of deceased Palestinian fighters.

- Implementation of a reconstruction plan in Gaza.

- Border crossings for movement in and out of Gaza are reopened.

4399