World reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Tehran, IRNA – Reactions keep pouring in following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime after talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose country hosted the ceasefire negotiations said he was pleased to announce the agreement on Gaza.

“I thank our partners, Egypt and the United States, for their efforts that helped advance the negotiations”, Al Thani.

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, in statement hailed the deal aimed at ending more than 15 months of genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

"We welcome the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and appreciate the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States. We hope that this agreement will put an end to this brutal Israeli war forever," the Saudi statement said.

Following the announcement of the deal, Hamas's chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said the Al- Aqsa Storm Operation marked a pivotal moment in the history of the Palestinian cause. He praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people who “thwarted the occupiers' overt and covert goals”.

Al-Hayya also thanked Iran, saying the Islamic Republic supported our resistance and people, entered the war and crushed the depths of the Zionist regime in two "True Promise" operations.

The Palestinian resistance movement, Islamic Jihad, said that the resilience of the Palestinian people “forced the occupiers to agree to what they had previously opposed”.

"The resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people prevented the occupiers from achieving their goals” Mohammad al-Hindi, deputy secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement added.

He further emphasized that the Israel regime did not want Palestinians to be happy with its endless injustice and killings, saying “we expect nothing but evil from the enemy, especially before the implementation of the agreement, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday."

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, secretary general of Nojaba Islamic Resistance (NRI) Party in Iraq congratulated Palestinians and the people and the free world, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ansarullah of Yemen, the Resistance Movements of Lebanon and Iraq on what he called “a great victory”.

"With this important development, we also announce that we will stop our military operations against the Zionist regime in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance and to strengthen and sustain the ceasefire in Gaza”, he said.

Al-Kaabi, however, warned that the usurper regime should know that “any foolishness it may have in Palestine or the region will be met with a harsh response. Our fingers are still on the trigger and missiles and drones are at full readiness."

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the spokesman for Ansarullah Movement in Yemen, praised sacrifices of the Palestinian resistance fighters made in Gaza and the martyrdom of a number of resistance commanders, including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, whose legacy forced the Zionist regime to accept a ceasefire.

While saluting the resistance front, Abdul Salam saluted the Islamic Resistance in Iraq for its prominent and effective role in support of Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the ceasefire and stressed that "the priority now must be to reduce the immense suffering caused by war."

Guterres said at a press conference on Wednesday local time that "The UN stands ready to support the implementation of the agreement and increase sustainable humanitarian assistance to the countless Palestinians who continue to suffer."

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaya Kallas welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and called it a positive step toward ending the violence, stressing that now is the time to fully implement the agreement and help the people of Gaza.

The British Prime Minister, while welcoming the ceasefire agreement, described it as good news to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"After months of bloodshed and the loss of countless innocent lives, this is the news that the people of Israel and Palestine have long been waiting for," Keir Starmer said in a statement published on the British government's website on Wednesday evening.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hopes the deal would open a door to permanent peace and stability for the region and humanity, especially the Palestinian brothers.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also congratulated Hamas officials on the agreement and emphasized Turkey's continued support for Palestine in a telephone conversation.

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Caretaker Government and the UAE Foreign Ministry also issued statements and welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Leader of the opposition in the Israeli regime Yair Lapid, thanked all parties involved in the ceasefire talks, except for the prime minister of the Zionist regime and the regime's army.

"I want to sincerely thank President Trump and his team, President Biden, the Qataris and the Egyptians on behalf of all of Israel. It must be said that this (ceasefire) is happening thanks to them and it would not have happened without them," Lapid said in a video posted on X social on Wednesday night.

