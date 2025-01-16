Gaza ceasefire announcement sparks celebrations

Tehran, IRNA – People in several West Asian countries take to the streets to celebrate the Hamas-Israel agreement to bring an end to the war on Gaza and establish a ceasefire there.

Celebrations were reported in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and many other countries in the region, with people holding their national and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as ‘victory for resistance’.

Palestinians in the war-weary Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank also cheered the occasion, with sound of ‘God is the Greatest’ from loudspeakers echoing the rubble of Gaza.

“We are all men of Muhammad Deif," the people in Gaza chanted, referring to the head of Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement.

They also expressed joy over what they called “the victory over the Zionists” and emphasized their “firm support for the resistance”.

Palestinian refugees in the southern Gaza city Khan Younis who have been under constant air and artillery strikes in recent weeks celebrated the deal as well.

People in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Syria were seen distributing sweets in the streets.

According to Syria’s SANA news agency, the chants of ‘God is the Greatest’ and the call to thanksgiving rose in the mosques of a camp in southern Damascus after the resistance's victory in Gaza.

