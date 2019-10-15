WHO describes Iran as healthcare leader in East Mediterranean

Speaking in the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean here in Tehran on Tuesday, Adhanom said with regard to Iran's achievements in health sector, WHO is responsible for helping it to achieve more qualified health services.

WHO's reports show that there are various health problems in East Mediterranean, he said and expressed his optimism for the efforts made by the members states.

WHO requires political commitment to help develop health conditions in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Jordan and other countries.

Earlier, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said the US cruel sanctions and its measures to deny people access to medicine, medical equipment and foods mount to "crime against humanity" as it threatens Iranians' health.

Iran is committed to present health services to all people including Shia, Sunni, Christian, Jewish, Zoroastrian and even prisoners sentenced to death, he said.

He urged WHO not to let anybody's health be affected by warmongers and followers of sectarists.

