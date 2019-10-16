Larijani highlights Iran-India deep-rooted ties

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting held in Belgrade, Serbia, with Indian Speaker of the Lok Sabha (House of the People) Om Birla.

Larijani is currently on a visit to Belgrade to take part in the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on October 13-17.

In the meeting, the Majlis speaker talked about the issue of terrorism, stressing that terrorism is an important problem in the region which needs close cooperation to be solved.

He further criticized certain countries for their dubious behavior [towards the issue of terrorism] in terrorist-hit states including Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian speaker underlined the importance of taking more steps towards expansion of New Delhi-Tehran ties.

In his remarks, Om Birla also pointed to traditional, religious and cultural commonalities between the two countries that should be used for further economic cooperation.

India and Iran are both victims of terrorism, said the Indian speaker calling for annihilation of terrorists in the region.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments. What began in 1889 as a small group of parliamentarians, dedicated to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue, has since grown into a truly global organization of national parliaments, according to ipu.org.

